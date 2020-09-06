Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Nine aspirants who took part in the Imo north senatorial by – election primaries of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Thursday has congratulated the winner of the election, Frank Ibezim.

Runner up to Ibezim in the said election, Mathew Omegara on behalf of the aspirants while addressing journalits at the party secretariat vowed to support the winner in the main election.

Omegara disclosed that they took the decision to support Ibezim in the interest of the party to triumph in the forthcoming senatorial election in the State.

He said “despite that most of us thought we would win but it did not happened like that, we thought about the interest of the party and the governor and we have to put our interests behind.”

Earlier, State chairman of the party, Marcillinus Nlemigbo asserted that the aspirants were able be united after the election because of the peace that has prevailed in the party, adding that the party still has only one executive in the State which he is the head.

In his response, Ibezim while acknowledging the show of sportsmanship exhibited by the aspirants vowed to always carry each of them along just as he pleaded that he still need their support even after he might have achieved victory.

Governor Uzodimma in his speech at the government house shortly while receiving the APC senatorial candidate noted that the by – election was used to test run the nascent democracy of the State, he expressed happiness that it never disappointed him following the peaceful nature of the election.

He further commended the aspirants for congratulating the candidate, maintaining that their act affirms the growing democracy in the State.