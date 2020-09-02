Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The All Progressive Congress (APC) 7 man National Election Committee set up to conduct the Imo north senatorial election in Imo State said it has screened 11 aspirants including senator Ifeanyi Araraume and senator Athan Achonu for today’s election.

Chairman of the panel, senator Ajibola Bashiru who addressed APC stakeholders at the party secretariat has also assured that the panel will conduct a credible primary.

According to him “the conduct will give us the integrity and courage to face the opposition in the main election.”

He also assured that only card carrying members of the party would be eligible to vote in the election just as he warned the aspirants against lawlessness, maintaining that any breach will be faced with cancellation.

Meanwhile, Araraume who was present during the address of the chairman has faulted the non display of the electoral register of voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and display of venues for the election.

He said that the public display of the register and venue would avoid confusion for those voting and where to vote.

Although he said he expect the chairman of the panel who he said is a serving senator to leave up to expectation and conduct a credible primary election that will allow the aspirants support whoever wins at the end of the election.

On her own part, another aspirant, Chidimma Uwajumogu said she has no doubt that the panel would conduct a credible primary devoid of violence.

The aspirants include : Ifeanyi Araraume, Athan Achonu, Frank Ibezim, Chidimma Uwajumogu, Matthew Omegara, Bright Nwachukwu.

Others are, Chikwem Onuoha, Acho Ihim, Mark Uchendu, Eze Okoro, and Chiemela Joe – Obi.