Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The All Progressive Congress (APC) seven-man National Election Committee set up to conduct the Imo North senatorial election has screened 11 aspirants including Ifeanyi Araraume and Athan Achonu for today’s election.

Chairman of the panel, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, who addressed stakeholders at the party secretariat has also assured that the panel will conduct a credible primary.

“The conduct will give us the integrity and courage to face the opposition in the main election.” He also assured that only card-carrying members of the party would be eligible to vote in the election just as he warned the aspirants against lawlessness, maintaining that any breach will be faced with cancellation.

Meanwhile, Araraume has faulted the non-display of the electoral register of voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and display of venues for the election.

Another aspirant, Chidimma Uwajumogu said she has no doubt that the panel would conduct a credible primary devoid of violence. Other aspirants are Frank Ibezim, Chidimma Uwajumogu, Matthew Omegara, Bright Nwachukwu, Chikwem Onuoha, Acho Ihim, Mark Uchendu, Eze Okoro, and Chiemela Joe-Obi.