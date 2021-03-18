From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The All Progressives Congress ( APC), for the Imo North Senatorial bye Election, Frank Ibezim has the described the judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja which directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue within 72 hours a certificate of returns to Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as judicial rascality.

Recall that the apex court had earlier declared that Frank Ibezim as the authentic candidate of the APC in the disputed primary election of the party.

Reacting to the judgment, Ibezim said that the ” judgment is a shame on our democracy. It is a big shame on our judicial process too.”

Ibezim, said that it was baffling that justice Taiwo could ignore a supreme Court judgment which had on February 5, declared him the legally recognised APC candidate for the bye-election.

He said that Justice Taiwo ought to be reported to the National Judicial Council for undermining the judgment of the supreme Court.

According him, ” the today’s judgment is a sad commentary on our Judicial process and democracy. On why justice Taiwo decided to embark on this judicial rascalty is still a surprise to me. The question is, on what premise did justice Taiwo deliver this judgment. If it was a preelection matter, it was filed out of time. If it is a post a election matter, justice Taiwo does not have the locus to entertain it. It is the tribunal.

“Justice Taiwo is supposed to be reported to the National Judicial Council for judicial recklessness .The issue of who is the authentic candidate of APC for the Imo North bye-election was decided by the supreme Court in its judgment on February 5, which went in my favor. Araraume was not a party to the bye-election.”

He however told our correspondent that he had filed notices of stay of execution and appeal, and forwarded same to INEC, saying that Araraume would not be issued any Certificate of Return by the electoral umpire.

However, Ibezim, expressed optimism that the supreme Court would quash a court of Appeal judgment which upheld a judgment of the federal High court which disqualified him as the APC candidate for the bye-election on the grounds that he submitted fake certificates and false information to INEC.