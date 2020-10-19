George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Justice Tijjani Garba Ringim of the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State capital, has fixed October 27 for judgement on the disputed Imo North senatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) between Senator Ifeanyichukwu Ararume and Mr. Frank Ibezim.

The judge had on Friday when the matter came up for hearing rejected an application brought by counsel to Mathew Omegara the 5th defendant in the suit filed by Mrs Uchenna Onyeiwu Ubah, an aspirant in Imo North senatorial the primary election of the All Progressives Congress,(APC), Omegara’s counsel seeking for an adjournment to enable him consolidate his defense.

Lead counsel to Senator Ararume who is 3rd defendant in the suit ,K. C. Nwufor, who objected argued that it was a ploy to buy time and delay the hearing of the matter.

The objection by the counsel to Ararume was supported by counsel to Mrs Chidinma Uwajumogu, the 4th defendant, Wale Olajide as he contended that it was an abuse of court processes for the counsel of Omegara the 5th defendant to have evaded service only to appear on the day of hearing of the suit to seek for application for adjournment.

Delivering his ruling after listening to the arguments of the counsels , Justice Ringim struck out the application on the grounds that the matter had been fixed for hearing and further applications been foreclosed, warning that counsels should not use the antics to delay the matter.

After listening to the arguments and counter arguments of the counsels to parties in the suit, Justice Tijjani adjourned the matter to Tuesday October 27, for judgement.