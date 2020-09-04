Stanley Uzoaru and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo North senatorial election of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been won by Mr. Frank Ibezim.

According to the result announced by chairman of the election panel, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, he polled 13,637 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mathew Omegara who had 2,826 votes.

Ifeanyi Araraume polled 2,708, Athan Achonu, 1,185, Mark Uchendu, 1,438, Chidinma Uwajumogu,1051,Eze Okoro, 54, Bright Nwachukwu, 67, Chikwem Onuoha 1,456 and Acho Ihim, 824 votes.

However, Ararume was declared winner at a parallel primary at OnuImo Civic Centre by Umar Gana Nguma.

Ararume scored 22,944 to defeat Chidinma Uwajumogu (3,75712), Frank Ibezim (1,216), Mark Uchendu (1,877), Acho Ihim (212), Chikwem Onuoha (596), Mathew Omegara (698), Eze Okoro (53) and Uchenna Onyenweuba (51).