Cletus Amaechi

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo North senatorial by-election, Emmanuel Okewulonu, has expressed confidence in winning the December 5 by-election.

Okewulonu, who spoke to journalists in Okigwe, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure the election is free, fair and devoid of any form of malpractices for the sake of Nigeria’s democracy.

“I am confident of winning the senatorial by-election in Imo North on Saturday. I was given an assurance of victory before I set out to join the race because I consulted my maker and He gave me a positive response.

“During my rallies in all nooks and crannies of the senatorial zone, I made sure every ward, every stakeholder, community leaders and traditional leaders in Okigwe zone were reached. I am not a stranger in Okigwe zone and I made sure I gave respect to everyone during my rallies.

“I’m amazed at the overwhelming support I have from the people of Okigwe zone. They have shown me love and support in my ambition. Indeed, I am convinced that I am accepted here,” he said.