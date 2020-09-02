Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress(APC) in Imo State may be far from over as the two factions differently led by Marcellenus Nlemigbo and Daniel Nwafor have both slated their party senatorial primaries for tomorrow.

While Nlemigbo who is presently enjoying the support of Governor Hope Uzodimma has boasted that he has all the aspirants identified with him, Nwafor is also confident that the election would be well conducted.

However, Nwafor, has advised all those participating in the said primary election to toe the part of the constitution and the rule of law, just as he assured that nothing will usurp the primary election.