In two decisive judgments relating to suit numbers SC/182/2021 and SC/183/2021 filed by both Mr. Frank Ibezim and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Supreme Court has nullified the judgments of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal declaring that Ibezim submitted forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) among other declarations.

With this judgment, Ibeziem is the elected Senator for Imo North Senatorial Zone.

Umeh Kalu (SAN) represented APC as counsel in the appeal while Joseph Emokpere (SAN) represented Frank Ibezim.

Senator Ararume had Raji Ahmed (SAN) and Goddy Uche (SAN) as counsels.