Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, over the outcome of the Imo North Senatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that produced Frank Ibezim as the winner.

HURIWA, in the petition, accused the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, of imposing his friend Ibezim, whom he claimed did not possess the requisite qualification to partake in the exercise.

Its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, who addressed newsmen yesterday in Abuja, called on President Buhari, to sack Nwajiuba for foisting a candidate on the party.

Recall that the Imo North Senatorial Screening Committee of the APC in a petition dated September 7, 2020, and signed by Dr. Lawrence Chukwu, had alleged that Ibezim was not cleared to partake in the exercise, but wondered why the party would grant him a waiver.

“We have a case of a minister of state from that zone and Governor Hope Uzodinma who are interested to know who becomes the candidate of the APC. The governor and the minister conspired and produced a person in Douglas House – somebody who did not go to the field to contest the primary election from empirical evidence generated by our people who were on ground.

«They sat down and brought up a result that said Frank Ibezim is the winner. Now, this is our concern. Why is the Minister of State for Education trying to railroad his personal assistant? The Minister of State is trying to force this man on the people of Okigwe senatorial zone because he is from the same community with him. Is there no fairness in APC; is there no equity in APC; is there no justice in APC?