From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the confusion trailing the appeal court in Owerri validating All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Frank Ibezim as the authentic candidate of the party for the Imo North senatorial bye-election against Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Emma Okewulonu said he is contesting against two candidates.

Okewulonu, briefing newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Obowo, said that he is not afraid of contesting with the two candidates, boasting that he has done enough campaigning.

He dismissed any court judgement disqualifying him from contesting the election.

‘The drama in APC is worrisome, producing two candidates. I don’t know how it’s going to play out because I’m contesting against two candidates, but I’m not afraid,’ Okewulonu said.

Meanwhile, Ibezim has disclosed that he will appeal the perjury case brought against him which declared that he submitted different names.

The APC candidate said: ‘I’m still in the race, but the perjury case leveled by the Federal High Court against me must be proved so I’m going to appeal it.’

Our correspondent, who monitored the election, observed that the atmosphere was relatively calm in most of the polling units visited, except for few places in Avutu ward, where ballot box snatching was recorded.

A chieftain of the APC and State House of Assembly lawmaker representing Ihite Uboma, Onyemaechi Njoku, speaking to newsmen at his Ato Nnerim ward, revealed that despite low deployment of security personnel to most of the polling stations in his area, the election still went on peacefully.