George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

There was drama on Friday at the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal panel sitting in Owerri presided over by Hon. Justice D.S Wyom when Senator Ben Uwajumogu of the All Progressives Congress and his team of lawyers commenced in the petition filled by Hon. Patrick Ndubueze of the People’s Democratic Party.

Surprisingly, the lead counsel to Sen. Ben Uwajumogu, Wisdom Durueke had announced the closure of their case without any witnesses testifying for Sen. Uwajumogu.

However, the electoral officers for Isiala-Mbano, Mr. Peter Okoye, and Ehime-Mbano, Mr. Daniel Lifu, who were earlier listed by Uwajumogu’s counsel, failed to show up as they had earlier on Tuesday testified for Hon. Patrick Ndubueze the candidate of the People’s Democratic candidate and petitioner.

Similarly, Prof. Donatus Ohajianya, the returning officer for Imo North senatorial election who was present at Friday’s sitting was not called upon by the counsel of Sen.Uwajumogu to testify and justify why he had declared Sen. Uwajumogu as the winner.

The panel led by Justice D.S Wyom adjourned the matter to August 14 for the adoption of final addresses.