Fred Itua, Abuja

Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, Imo North senatorial district election, Ndubueze Patrick, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to replace the Returning Officer, Prof. D. O. Ohajianya.

He said the replacement became necessary in view of the pending declaration of a winner, five months after the election.

But, Senator Ben Uwajumogu has countered their demand. He told Daily Sun that he won the election and accused the PDP candidate of working with INEC to frustrate his return to the Senate.

Speaking through his media aide, Emeka Ahaneku, Uwajumogu said any aggrieved person should approach the tribunal, rather than deploying delay tactics to frustrate him.

Speaking through his Director, Legal and Documentation, Centre for Transparency Advocacy, Tochukwu Ohazuruike, the PDP candidate said the purported documents being paraded by Uwajumogu, were not genuine.

He further said: “While collation was still ongoing, the returning officer, Prof. D. O. Ohajianya attempted to make declarations. He was stopped by PDP agents, who got wind of the action and stormed the venue where the declaration was to be made.

“INEC is insisting that election into the Imo North senatorial seat has not been completed and there has been no return made, hence, there is no certificate for any person.

“We call on INEC in exercise of their inherent powers to appoint another returning officer to complete the collation of results for the election and make the appropriate declarations.

“We also urge the commission to file an appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court because there may not be an election in Nigeria again if politicians can print their own election results and declare themselves as winners.”