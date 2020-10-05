Dickson Okafor

A frontline contestant and runner-up in the just-concluded Imo North senatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mark Uchendu, has called on the National Caretaker Committee of the ruling party to look into the alleged certificate forgery leveled against its candidate for the Imo North Senatorial re-run election Frank Ibezim slated for October 31 and explore other avenue to save the party from another electoral lost.

He commended members of the Primary Screening Committee led by Dr. Lawrence Chukwu for detecting some discrepancy in the certificates and documents presented to it by Ibezim, adding that if the national leadership of the party failed to take the matter seriously, he expressed fear that there may be a repeat of the what happened to APC in Bayelsa State where few days to the swore-in of the governor-elect, David Lyon it was discovered that there were discrepancies in the certificate presented by his deputy.

Uchendu maintained that it will be sad and a great depletion in the electoral fortune of Imo APC, especially in Okigwe, where the ruling party has a strong base if the party ended up not having a candidate, saying it will dampen the moral of members of the party.