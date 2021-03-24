From Godwin Tsa Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership has petitioned three Supreme Court justices over the controversy surrounding the candidacy of the party in the December 5, 2020, Imo North Senatatorial by-election.

Specifically, the party, in the petition signed by its acting national chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, pointedly accused Justices Mohammed Musa Dattijo, Abdu Aboki and Helen Morenikeji Ogunwumiju of holding nocturnal meetings with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to scheme out the party from the Senate seat.

In the petition, the APC claimed that information at the disposal of the party indicated that the three apex court justices held meetings with PDP leaders and allegedly perfected the means of giving the senatorial seat to the PDP candidate in the by-election.

The development stalled proceedings in the appeal of APC candidate, Mr. Francis Ibezim, on his disqualification by a high court and Court of Appeal.

Justice Mohammed Musa Dattijo, who disclosed the existence of the petition, announced the suspension of proceedings pending the resolution of the damaging petition.

Justice Dattijo, who led a five-member panel of the apex court, said that the APC had by the petition called into question the integrity, reputation and honour of the three justices and the issue must be resolved first.

Said: “Let me confirm to all counsel in this matter that the Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had written a petition against me and two other justices of this court, namely, Helen Ogunwumiju and Abdu Aboki, accusing us of having a meeting with members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to subvert justice in the case.”

He said the APC alleged, that “my humble self had led my two brothers to attend a meeting with members of the PDP to strategize on how to subvert the outcome of this case. I must say that this is most unfortunate and my heart bleeds for this country.”