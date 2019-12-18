Reports reaching us indicate that the senator representing Imo North in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Benjamin Uwajimogu, is dead.

An aide to the senator who pleaded anonymity disclosed to our correspondent that Senator slumped in his house in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday, December 18, 2019 and was taken to a private hospital.

Uwajimogu who was a former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, was the lone senator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Imo State.