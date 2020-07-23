Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Roughly one year after contesting the 2019 Imo State governorship election on the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeanyi Ararume, on Thursday stormed the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to parley with the party’s national leadership over the forthcoming Imo North senatorial bye-election.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the consultative meeting, Ararume, who has declared inerest for the bye-election, said that he has returned to the party to help reposition it ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Asked when he made his return to the party, Ararume, a two term senator, thundered that he had rejoined the ruling party since January this year, emphasising that he is back to help resolve the crisis rocking some state chapters of the party.

He expressed confidence that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee will do well in repositioning the party by reconciling all those who have one ill feeling or the other.

He however, advised the Caretaker Committee to see their appointment as a vote of confidence passed on them by the party adding: “they should always do their best to ensure that they conducted the affairs of the party in such a way as to satisfy the members who gave them the chance to serve.”

“The APC administration is working hard to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people and by the time President Muhammadu Buhari concludes his tenure in 2023, he would have repositioned the country for greatness in line with his electoral promises. I can conveniently say that I have returned to my home,” he noted.