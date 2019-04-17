Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has suspended action on the report submitted by the committee it constituted to investigate allegations of misconduct in the Imo North senatorial election.

The statement signed by the National Commissioner and member, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, noted that it was in compliance with the ex parte order halting further action on the matter issued by the Federal High Court Abuja, Tuesday last week.

“Further to our statement of April 4, 2019, on the setting up of a committee by INEC, to investigate the veracity or otherwise of allegations of misconduct in the Imo North senatorial election, the Commission wishes to inform the public that the committee has completed its assignment.

“However, the commission has been served with an ex parte order halting further action on the matter. The order, issued by the Federal High Court Abuja, on April 9, 2019, specifically ordered the Commission to stay “all further proceedings and actions by the respondent (INEC) pertaining, relating or connected with the declaration of Imo North Senatorial District election results of February 23 and March 9, 2019, pending the determination of the application for prohibition.