Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Stakeholders from Okigwe North Local Government Area of Imo State have called for a true and purposeful representation from candidates vying to represent the zone at the Imo North senatorial district election.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders during a press conference after a meeting yesterday, Elias Onwumere, said the zone has however agreed to support one of their own, Charles Onyirimba, to represent them.

“The zone has witnessed so much frustrating and agonising experiences in the representations in the past that it now needs someone with a different background and orientation to ensure a good departure from the inglorious past.

“The former senators of the zone were more inclined to build and develop vast business empire for themselves than build and develop their constituency, they represented their business interests much more than they represented their constituents.

“Our senatorial representations have not been productive and impactful on the zone, this is why we have asked you to turn to Onyirimba who has something different to bring to the table,” Onwumere said.

The vacuum, it will be recalled, was made vacant after the death of Benjamin Uwajumogwu.