Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has dismissed reports he accused Supreme Court judges of plans to subvert justice in the Imo North senatorial election case before them.

Buni, who is also chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, insisted in a statement by his DG Press and Media Affairs Mamman Mohammed, released in Abuja, yesterday, that he did not authorise anyone to speak on the matter, on his behalf.

“It has come to my knowledge that an allegation was made against some Supreme court judges claiming that there was a meeting between their Lordships with the PDP to subvert the cause of Justice in the case of the Imo North senatorial election.

“I want to make my position abundantly clear and in an unambiguous terms that, l Hon. Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe state and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, had at no time personally said, written nor directed anyone to write on my behalf or the party to allege or claim that their Lordships met with members of the PDP or any political party on any matter.

“I must say l am conscious of the positions their Lordships occupy, and would not be a party or associated to such reckless statements against their Lordships.

“As Leader of APC, l am saddened by such weighty allegation said to be emanating from our party obviously without my consent. On behalf of every member of the party we distance ourselves from this allegation and sincerely regret the injury and hard feelings this might have caused their Lordships.The party will do the needful to uncover those behind such accusation,” he said.