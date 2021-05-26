Association of Landlords in Imo State has expressed satisfaction with measures taken by the government to restore peace after recent security breaches.

It noted that contrary to falsehood being spread by enemies of the state, Imo is actually safe.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri after a meeting of the association, its Secretary, Nnodim Ibegbu, described as falsehood allegation that security agents have been arresting innocent people arbitrarily on the orders of the state government.

According to him, those spreading the falsehood were afraid of their shadows because no innocent person has been molested or arrested.

Ibegbu said their members reported that the presence of security agents in their areas has helped calm the situation.

“Perhaps, hoodlums are intimidated by the presence of security agents, but law-abiding citizens are actually happy with their presence,” he said.

He insisted that the state government is seriously protecting lives and property in the state and should be supported in that regard.

“We encourage every Imo resident to move about freely and pursue their lawful purposes without fear or hindrance. The government of the day is ensuring safety and security of lives and our property. It has also set up adequate security machinery in place to respond to any further breach.” he said.