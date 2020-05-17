National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Imo Chapter, says it is not against government policies, programmes, and ongoing verification of staff.

The State’s NULGE President, Richard Ezeh, gave the assurance while addressing journalists at the NUJ Press Centre on Sunday in Owerri.

He said his executive would continue to work closely with Gov. Hope Uzodinma-led government, to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He regretted that some members are being used to blackmail the union before the government.

“We are not against government policies and programmes.

“We were the first to pay a courtesy visit to the present government, so we can’t be against the same government we have given our support,” he said.

Ezeh decried what he termed recent unfounded falsehood and blackmail against NULGE in the state.

He said such was the handiwork of some of its members who lost out in the last election.

“It is unfortunate that the same people that fought us during the last administration are still fighting us in this administration, just because they lost out in our election,” he said.

The NULGE chairman, therefore, pledged the unalloyed support of his members to the present administration and to partner with it in the ongoing verification in the Local Government Areas.

He said he has directed his officers in the LGAs to cooperate with the government in the exercise.

Ezeh, however, called on dissatisfied members in the Imo NULGE to join hands with the group to work toward the progress of the union and the state in general. (NAN)