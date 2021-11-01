From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a nurse, Ngozi Eboson, for allegedly selling a pair of babies from different mothers at N500,000 each to a woman identified as Madam Chinyere Ohanyere, popularly known as “Madam Chichi”.

“Madam Chichi”, 55, who hails from the Oguta Council Area of the state had earlier been arrested in August for faking the pregnancy of twins.

A police source, who confided in our correspondent on Monday, said that the nurse who sold the babies to her was arrested in the Owerri West on Sunday after some operatives of the State Police Command, acting on intelligence regarding child trafficking, invaded her premises.

The source alleged that the nurse had bought the children from two different women, Nkechi and Chikaodi, and sold them to Madam Chichi, who was said to be desperate to keep her marriage, for N500,000 each.

‘A nurse, Mrs Ngozi Eboson, has been arrested by the operatives of the Imo State Police Command for child trafficking. She has confessed to having bought the children from two girls, Nkechi and Chikaodi, for N500,000 each and sold them to Madam Chichi, who is desperate to keep her marriage,’ the source told Daily Sun.

‘She was arrested at New Owerri in Owerri West, where she stays to carry out the illegal business. Madam Chichi was claiming that she was the one who gave birth to the two babies but the arrest and confession of the nurse have brought truth to bear.’

Our correspondent gathered that the police handed over the two children to the custody of the Imo State Government after medical examinations had proven that Madam Chichi was not the biological mother of the infants.

