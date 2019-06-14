Imo State deputy governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) and immediate past speaker of the House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, has defected to the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The former speaker’s action was coming at a time the AA is still contesting the outcome of the governorship election, which was decided in favour of the PDP at the tribunal.

When contacted, Ihim confirmed that he has decided to move on with his political career and had to join the PDP, where he said he would be better appreciated.

Ihim said he was no longer part of the litigation challenging the electoral victory of the state Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

He said Ihedioha was brought by God and should be supported.But, the AA governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu, has dismissed Ihis defection as inconsequential.

He said the defection cannot halt his case at the Election Petition Tribunal.

Nwosu, who spoke with Daily Sun, said “Ihim’s defection will not, in any way affect our matter in the tribunal; he is not a respondent in the suit. I wish him well.”