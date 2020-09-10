Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the nod given by the Federal Government to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to start planning for the next orientation exercise , the Imo State chapter has appealed to the State government to assist it in providing logistics to observe the COVID -19 protocols.

The State coordinator of NYSC, Suleman Abdul made the request when they paid a courtesy call to the State Task force on COVID -19, led by professor Maurice Iwu at the Government House, Owerri yesterday.

Abdul informed that in adherence to the protocol, the camp reduced its 600 intake to 200 per camp while they seek for another location at Orlu.

“We have started our preparations for the orientation exercise, we have sanitizers, handwashing machine and water, but we have our major problems which is to get logistic and support.

“Secondly, on collection of samples , we used first two days to collect samples , but we don’t have expertise , we need your help in this area.” Abdul said.

Reacting to his request, Iwu assured the NYSC to relay their message to the governor, Hope Uzodimma, however, he added that he had no fear that their request will be granted, he also urged them to be agent of change by using corps members to sensitise the public.

“The Federal Government is very careful in reopening of schools, some of them that are sophisticated more than Africa opened their schools and came back, we have to be careful that this corps members are not the super spreaders themselves.” Iwu said.