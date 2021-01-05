From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The acting president of the Imo State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nze’Emeka Bishop Njoku, has described Dr Ezechi Chukwu as an impostor, saying he has been impeached and should be ignored by the public.

He also dismissed the purported media publication by one Kenneth Nwachukwu which had claimed that members of the Imo State Ohanaeze Ndigbo had passed a vote of confidence on the impeached Dr Chukwu as a ruse designed to deceive the unwary public.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Nze’Emeka Bishop Njoku read in part:

‘It is important to bring to the knowledge of the public that the newspaper publication in which Mr Nwachukwu claimed to be in charge of the local government Chairmen of Ohanaeze in Imo State is grossly unfounded and fallacious too.

‘The so-called local government Chairmen of Ohanaeze as claimed by the renegade Nwachukwu are totally untrue and non-existent. They only exist in the unscripted imagination of these unscrupulous characters, who hurriedly conjured the story to misinform the general public and convey a false impression.’

Continuing: ‘Aanother big fallacy and orchestrated distraction is the claim of supporting the candidacy of Dr George Obiozor by these irresponsible former members of Ohanaeze led by the duly impeached Dr Ezechi Chukwu.

‘We wish to make it clear as we did in the impeachment letter to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo that the Imo Ohanaeze members are in total support of Prof George Obiozor and all other contenders of the Apex Igbo socio-cultural leadership position from Imo State.’

The Acting President further alleged that the former President and his cohorts have already pledged their voting support to a rival candidate while deceiving Prof. George Obiozor.

‘There is conspicuous evidence that Ezechi Chukwu is going to other Ohanaeze Ndigbo PG contenders, asking for and collecting money from them with a promise to canvas votes for them. One of those he visited for pecuniary interest is ready to make it public.

‘Again, his secretary, Mr Kenneth Nwachukwu is presently having a huge financial embezzlement allegation hanging around his neck. This embezzlement allegation on the neck of Mr Nwachukwu will be made public at the appropriate time.

‘The general public is by this press release advised to ignore and discard all the miscreantic rantings from the duly impeached Ezechi Chukwu and his cohorts.’