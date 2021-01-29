From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

THE New President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Imo State, Ambassador Azunna Akpelu has condemned the current Crisis in Orlu, which has led to the death of several in- nocent persons in the area.

Akpelu who stated this on yesterdayday, expressed disappointment over alleged killings of innocent civilians by the Nigeria Army, a development he described as un- fortunate.

Akpelu has called on the State and Federal Government to immediately unravel the situation that warranted the shedding of innocent blood of Imo citizens right in their home and business premises in the Orlu senatorial zone of the state.

He stated that Imo and Igbo people, in general, are known for peace and tranquility in their personal and business life, wondering what would have prompted the ex change of gun firing between the Nigerian Army and yet be identi-fied armed men