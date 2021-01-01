From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Just few days to the epoch making event of electing the new President General of Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, 46 members from the State executive in Imo State who frowned at the purported impeachment of its president, Ezechi Chukwu has slammed a suspension notice on the State’s deputy president, Emeka Njoku and 12 others for their alleged role in the suspension of Chukwu.

Briefing newsmen yesterday alongside 46 other executive members, State secretary of the group, Kenneth Nwachukwu quashed the suspension of their president, Chukwu and in place passed a vote of confidence on his leadership.

Giving reasons for their action, Nwachukwu pointed out that most of the people that signed the impeachment are not members of the State Executive Council.

He also said that a good number of those said to have signed the impeachment notice have all denied their involvement.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the State chapter of Ohanaeze is made up 51 member executive committee, which consists of 27 council chairmen and 24 principal officers. He said out of the 12 people who signed the purported vote of no confidence petition on their president , only five of them he claimed are authentic members of the SEC while 46 who did not sign were behind Chukwu.

On the allegation that their president was attempting to co – opt unregistered members to vote in the forthcoming Ohanaeze President General election, the State scribe said “it shows their level of ignorance about Ohanaeze constitution.

“In fact, article 3 (i) and (ii) of Ohanaeze constitution emphasises that membership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is open to all Igbo sons and daughters . In other words, any Igbo son or daughter is automatically a member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, so Ohanaeze membership requires no registration whatsoever.”