From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Scores of oil communities in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas of Imo State yesterday staged a peaceful protest over an alleged plan by Rivers State, through a pending case before the Supreme Court, to cede them to Rivers state.

They have, accordingly, petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed, to take more than a passing interest in the case No SC/CV/1037/2020 between the Attorney General of Rivers State and the Attorney General of the Federation.

According to the petition signed by Alex Ishiodu, General Secretary of the Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta Oil Landlords Association and made available to newsmen in Owerri, yesterday, the communities alleged massive celebration by their Ndoni neighbours, claiming that the case which judgment comes up next month has already been determined in their (Ndoni ) favour.

Ishiodu explained that they had to cry out to the federal government now because that was the same scenario that played out when the Irikefe panel ceded oil wells and even communities belonging to Imo to Rivers.

They noted that the oil wells which Rivers state went to court to claim, belonged to Imo state, based on the report of the Boundary Commission.

He regretted that their neighbours in Rivers were fond of compromising and circumventing justice, hence, their alarm.

They pointed to the recent boast of the Ndoni people that they have already won the case because of the influence of their governor, and the fact that they have a godfather at the Supreme Court.

The communities’ scribe, however, warned that the people will not accept any contrived judgment that would uproot them from their ancestral homes or cede their God given oil wells to Rivers state.

Also, the angry communities have threatened a violent protest should Rivers state use underhand tactics to procure the judgment in its favour, the communities pleaded with President Buhari and the Chief Justice to avert such a calamity, by ensuring that true justice, based on facts, is served.