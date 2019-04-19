Fred Ezeh, Abuja and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has revealed that six new state-owned universities would be established in no distant time.

They are Universities of Science and Technology; Agriculture and Environmental Science; Marine, Creative Technology, Medical Sciences and two faith-based universities.

The governor disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, when he led government officials to the headquarters of the National Universities Commission (NUC), to receive operational licence for the University of Agriculture and Environmental Science.

The NUC has, however, approved only one university for the state.

Regardless, Okorocha said the universities were designed to provide specialised knowledge and skills in some critical areas that are useful to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

He was optimistic that the universities would provide great opportunity for thousands of Imo children, who are desirous of university education but could not secure admission due to shortage of space in the existing universities.

NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Adamu Rasheed, who presented the operational certificate to the governor appreciated his desire to provide education opportunity for Imo people.

He cautioned the state against breach of NUC rules and regulations, and encouraged them to always approach NUC for professional guidance in order to avoid mistakes that might attract sanctions.

Adamu said the new addition made it 49 state-owned universities in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) , Uche Nwosu, has assured that members of the party that won House of Representatives seats will support the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari for the speaker.

The AA won three federal seats in Imo during the last election.

Nwosu, who spoke with newsmen, yesterday, also stated that the House of Representatives members elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, will support Femi Gbajabiamila, in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive.

The AA candidate, who is currently challenging the emergence of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor-elect at the tribunal, noted that the party has an alliance with the APC; to support Buhari’s second term.

Nwosu said the South East made a wrong political calculation, and pointed out that the only way to reverse the situation is to support president Buhari, on the current issue of the National Assembly leadership.

“I have been supporting president Buhari before and during the election because of his integrity and uprightness and I will continue to do so; irrespective of political or other sentiments.”