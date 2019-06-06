Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Rocha’s Okorocha and the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu, have responded to the media attack by the incumbent governor, who has claimed he inherited rot from the past administration.

Okorocha, in his response, accused Governor Emeka Ihedioha of lacking good programme to govern the state.

Ihedioha had described as eyesore, facilities left behind in Government House by his predecessor.

But Okorocha said such comments can only come from a stranded person like Ihedioha.

“From all indications, Ihedioha has no programme for Imo people. He appears stranded since May 29, when he took over. That is why he has never made any policy statement or any comment associated with governance. He has been threatening fire and brimstone and trying to incite Imo people against Okorocha, but has met a brickwall.”

The governor, who lashed back at Ihedioha through a statement by his Special adviser, Sam Onwuemedo, accused Ihedioha of using excuses to squander the N42.5 billion he left behind in the coffers of the state government.

“He has come with the known PDP style of giving flimsy excuses as prelude to wasteful expenditures.The Government House Ihedioha is labouring in vain to run down is the same Government House Nigerians of note including front row media practitioners in the country had visited at one time or the other and made their complimentary remarks about. It is the same Government House most Imo people have also been to.

“We want to say again that the Government House Okorocha handed over to Governor Ihedioha was brand new with ultra-modern structures, unlike the ghetto the PDP administrations for 12 years had operated from.

“Once again, Okorocha’s achievements have obviously given the new governor sleepless nights, but he should bear with the situation with high sense of patriotism and responsibility, instead of embarking on microphone attacks against the man who handed over to him,” Okorocha stated.

Similarly, Nwosu, Okorocha’s son-in-law, who has been quiet on series of media attacks on him has advised Ihedioha to focus on governing the state rather than looking for excuses to fall back when he fails.

Nwosu, who addressed newsmen in Owerri, yesterday, said: “The people are not interested in your endless streak of excuses. Focus on governing the state and stop the wild goose chase.”

He maintained that the actions of the governor since he assumed office, showed that he is not serious and does not seem to have any laid down plan or blueprint for governance, except the desperation to grab power.

“The people of Imo State did not vote for him to start chasing shadows. For the time he will stay as the governor, he should unfold his plans and programme for the people. No one is interested in excuses, what the people want is performance and nothing less. “