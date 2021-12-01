From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

President of the Orlu People’s Assembly (OPA), Chief Fidel Anujuo, has berated those clamouring for a second term for Governor Hope Uzodinma, stressing that only his performance can guarantee him a second term in office.

He said that who those are calling on the governor to contest for a second in office in 2023 are praise singers and sycophants.

Anujuo stated this on Wednesday during an exclusive interaction said that he had always frowned at praise singing as a way of gaining acceptability, saying that those who praise office holders are sycophants who have nothing to offer.

He also said frowns against the zoning of political offices, saying that it breeds mediocrity and incompetence.

He said, “I have told those who have already started clamouring for a second term for Hope Uzodinma that the cheapest way to get a second chance is performance. Uzodinma has two more years to go and I don’t think the best thing is to start praising him. It’s only his performance that can guarantee him a second term in office and not praise-singing and town crying.

“It is this same belief that made me frown at zoning because not only is it undemocratic, it is also primordial and breeds mediocrity. It is only his performance that can give him acceptability.

“The nearest we’ve had in terms of a free and fair election in this country was during the time of Chief MKO Abiola. He did not win because he was a Yoruba candidate but because he built bridges of understanding across Nigeria. My prayer for Uzodinma is for him to perform well and should not listen to those clamouring for a second term for him now because they are distracting him.

“My prayer for Uzodinma as his brother is for him to perform and give the people of Imo at least 80 per cent in terms of performance. If he performs many people will say that he has done well and campaign for him for a second term and not these people calling for a second term now because it’s a distraction”, he added.

