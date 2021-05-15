Opposition leaders in Imo State from major political parties yesterday lauded the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, saying they were impressed by his focused leadership and developmental strides.

They were particularly grateful to the governor for the quality roads he has built and other infrastructure, which have touched the lives of the citizens.

The leaders from over 20 political parties spoke when they paid a courtesy call on the governor whom they also commended for normalising the security situation in the state without collateral damage.

Speaking under the aegis of Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC), the leaders said they were prepared to work with the governor in the implementation of his shared prosperity agenda for the state.

Chairman of African Democratic Congress, Imo state chapter, Nlem Ignatius who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, however requested that their members be appointed into the government.

He also requested the convocation of Imo political summit in the shortest possible time to enable all parties rub minds on topical issues.

Responding, Senator Hope Uzodinma said he was pleasantly surprised that IPAC, which comprises all the parties in the state, have appreciated the efforts he is making to rebuild the state.

While thanking them for their support to his administration, the governor promised to continue to run an inclusive government where everyone would have a stake in governance.

He also welcomed the convocation of Imo political summit and urged IPAC to work with relevant government agencies so as to empanel a committee for the exercise.

Gov Uzodinma assured them that he would never disappoint Imo people as he is more than determined to serve them with honestly and diligently.