From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen continued their murder spree in Imo State on Tuesday, taking passersby and traders at Anara community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the State by surprise, and killing four at the scene, with several other sustaining injuries.

The incident, which occurred at about 10 pm on Tuesday, caused a serious panic as the people at the scene attempted to scamper for safety and injuring themselves in the process.

An eyewitness who narrated the incident to our correspondent said the armed hoodlums stormed the popular Anara market in a Sienna vehicle and opened fire, killing 3 people on the spot, while another victim, struck by their bullet, died a few minutes later.

‘The gunmen were in a white Sienna vehicle. As they arrived at the market, they just opened fire and shot some people and several others were wounded from the gunshots. I saw 3 people dead on the spot,’ the eyewitness said.

When contacted, the Imo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mike Abattam, could only confirm the death of 3 of the victims.

