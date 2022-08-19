From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP )in Imo, has accused the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma of sponsoring protests against the party and its leaders in a desperate bid to divert attention of the people from his abysmal performance in the past two and half years .

The opposition party alleged that Imo State under Governor Uzodinma has continued to occupy the top positions in all indices of social malady, ranging from worsening ease of doing business to grinding rural poverty and to the alarming rate of unemployment, which has today risen to 83%’.

It would be recalled that a group under the aegis of the Coalition For Justice, Peace And True Democracy, on Thursday during a protest in Owerri had called for the investigation of former Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha and three others over alleged sedition.

The group, had also called for the investigations of former Imo Deputy Governor, Mr Gerald Irona,

former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Uche Onyeaguocha and his incumbent counterpart, Mr Kingsley Uju, who represents Ohaji-Egbema, /Oru West/ Oguta federal constituency for alleged sponsors of insecurity in the state.

In a statement signed by the Director-General, Imo PDP New Media, Collins Opurozor and made available to journalists on Friday in Owerri, the Imo state capital .

The party said as long as God is still on the throne, Imo people will overcome Uzodinma.

PDP said, “It is mind-boggling that, after unleashing mass misery in Imo, this regime, just yesterday,(Thursday ) deployed state resources, state authority, state appointees and other instruments of state power to stage a protest and blame key opposition leaders for the festering insecurity in the state.

“The PDP considers it deeply troubling that, instead of coming out clean over its role in the gruesome murder of no fewer than fourteen young men who had recently attended a traditional marriage ceremony at Awo-Omamma, this regime has unfortunately remained unrepentant and unapologetic, and has resorted to the most bizarre contrivances to eventually set the State ablaze.

“This a harrowing experience for Imo people to live under a regime which militia force known as Ebubeagu has been widely implicated in mass murders, armed robberies, arson and abductions.

“Curiously, Gov Uzodinma, till this moment, is yet to refute a very weighty allegation by the Senator representing his own senatorial district, who had accused him of creating and operating a deadly hit squad.

“The opposition party while encouraging the people of Imo State to keep the spirit alive, and discountenance this very last kick of a dying horse, being aware that this regime has approached its expiry date and must give way for a PDP led-administration for the good of the people.”