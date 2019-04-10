The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Imo chapter, has again raised the alarm over alleged looting of state property by officials of the outgoing government.

This was even as the party called on the people involved to prevent the plundering of their collective commonwealth.

The state Secretary of the party, Ray Emeana, who said this yesterday, while addressing newsmen, disclosed that the party has continued to receive disturbing information of alleged looting and sale of state government’s property.

“We’ve continued to receive credible and verified information about the wanton plundering and looting of public infrastructure and government property by suspected agents of the outgoing administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha.