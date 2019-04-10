George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Imo chapter, has again raised the alarm over alleged looting of state property by officials of the outgoing government.
This was even as the party called on the people involved to prevent the plundering of their collective commonwealth.
The state Secretary of the party, Ray Emeana, who said this yesterday, while addressing newsmen, disclosed that the party has continued to receive disturbing information of alleged looting and sale of state government’s property.
“We’ve continued to receive credible and verified information about the wanton plundering and looting of public infrastructure and government property by suspected agents of the outgoing administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha.
“It is regrettable that these illicit activities have continued to intensify with every passing day, as we count- down to the last days of the tenure of the current administration on May 29.
“The situation becomes more worrisome, knowing that the outgoing administration has displayed manifest lack of interest in defending government’s property since the March 9, governorship election, which saw Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP emerge victorious.
Disappointedly, no official of the outgoing administration has shown sufficient will to protect government’s property as they prepare to hand over to the incoming administration.
This negligence or deliberate act or connivance has led to massive looting and plundering of public property under the watch of this administration.”
Emeana noted that as the party that has been entrust- ed with governance and the mandate of Imo people from May 29, it would amount to irresponsibility on the part of the party to sit and watch while state-owned property are destroyed and looted without inhibition.
“Consequently, we are calling on all traditional rulers, town unions, village associations, youth bodies and local vigilant services and the public to rise up and protect all government facilities or public infrastructure within their domain.
Meanwhile, Governor Okorocha has advised Ihedioha and members of the PDP to stop creating tension in the state, by raising false alarms.
He said threatening to deal with civil servants, who disregard “his illegal directives” is undemocratic and a bad omen of what to come in the state.
Governor Okorocha spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwumeodo, in apparent response to the al- legation of the PDP on the looting of government property.
It has become increasingly necessary to call on Ihedioha and the chieftains his party in the state to stop creating undue tension through their unguarded utterances and provocative actions.
“Governor Okorocha has run the most disciplined and truthful administration in the history of the state, with government appointees not known for bogus lifestyle or ostentatious living, and nobody in the government can be associated with loot- ing. Infact, what PDP people are known for is what they are imagining for others,” he said.
