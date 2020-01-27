George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Charles Ezekwem, has denied resigning from the party.

This comes as a resignation letter allegedly signed by him and addressed to the National Chairman of the party and copied to his Local Government Area, Ward chairmen in Okigwe, as well as the state Secretary of the state party.

When contacted by our reporter on phone on the authenticity of the resignation letter, the state PDP said: “Don’t mind what the Newspapers are saying . It is false but I call you later over the issue.”

When contacted, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon Damian Opara, said that he could not confirm the resignation of the chairman as he had only seen the resignation letter on Facebook and that he is yet to confirm the information from the chairman himself.