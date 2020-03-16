George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suffered lost one of its chieftains and acting chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Chief Victor Muruako, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with hundreds of his supporters in Ihiagwa ward in Owerri West Local Council Area.

The FRC acting chairman who was officially received at APC state Secretariat, Owerri by the party’s state deputy chairman, Ugochukwu Nzekwe, said he was leaving the PDP for the first time since he joined it on June 16, 1998.

Nzekwe said he joined the APC because of Governor Hope Uzodinma had not discriminated against any Imo person since he was pronounced governor of the state in January.

The state chairman of the PDP, Charles Ezekwem and majority of state legislators elected on the platform of the party had dumped the party following the January 14 Supreme Court judgment that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor.

“Even those we worked for (during the elections) did not take us as serious as Governor Hope Uzodinma is taking us now. It is my promise to you that we won’t use this broom to oppress people but to bring development and prosperity to our people, Nzekwe said.

He promised to join hands with the party to lift the party in Owerri west, federal constituency and Owerri zone.