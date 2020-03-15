George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) suffered another major setback at the weekend as one of its chieftains and acting chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Chief Victor Muruako, dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with hundreds of his supporters in Ihiagwa ward in Owerri West council area of the state.

The state chairman of the party, Charles Ezekwem, and a majority of the state legislators elected on the platform of the party had dumped the party following the January 14 Supreme Court judgement that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state.

The FRC acting chairman, who was officially received at APC state Secretariat, Owerri by the party’s state deputy chairman, Ugochukwu Nzekwe, said he was leaving the PDP for the first time since he joined it on 16th of June 1998.

According to him, he joined the ruling party because of the magnanimity of Governor Hope Uzodinma who has not discriminated against any Imo person since he was pronounced governor of the state in January.

“Even those we worked for (during the elections) did not take us as serious as Governor Hope Uzodinma is taking us now. It is my promise to you that we won’t use this broom to oppress people but to bring development and prosperity to our people,” he said.

Murako promised to join hands with the party to lift the party in Owerri West federal constituency and Owerri zone.

He advised the party leadership to be fair in its dealings and carry everybody along.

The party’s deputy chairman, Ugochukwu Nzekwe, described Muruako as a consummate politician and that Imo APC was happy to have him in the party.

Nzekwe disclosed that Murako was among the few individuals the party had pencilled down to approach if he did not join the APC.

The APC chief said other defecting politicians had come with a list of what the party should do for them, adding that Muruako came with his entourage to support the governor and his administration.