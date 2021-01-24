From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has flayed Governor Hope Uzodimma for insulting workers in the state.

The party said that rather than resort to abuse, the governor should attend to the genuine demands of Imo State civil servants.

Recall that the organised labour in the state in December last year declared a warning strike over non-payment and staggered payment of workers’ salary.

But the state governor closed down the state secretariat and sent the workers home apparently as a pre-emptive measure to thwart the impending workers’ strike.

Again, Governor Uzodimma in his broadcast to the state on Friday warned Imo workers against being instruments in the hands of unpatriotic labour leaders, whom he claimed, were being used by politicians to peddle falsehood, veiled parochial and unbridled bigotry against the state with the aim of actualising political interest of the opposition politicians.