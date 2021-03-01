From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State chapter has lamented the increasing spate of insecurity in the State, berating Governor Hope Uzodinma for failing in his duty and responsibility of guaranteeing the safety and security of lives and property in the State.

Worried by the situation party calls for a restoration and revitalization of vigilante groups in all communities across the state to enhance the activities the security agencies.

In a press statement signed by Hon. Ogubundu Nwadike, the state publicity secretary on Sunday The Party bases its decision on the increasing instances of kidnapping, killings, armed robbery, and the recent dangerous addition of arson, which are daily reported in the three zones of Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe.

The statement which read said, ” Party utterly condemns the criminal razing down of the Police Station at Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area (LGA) of the State on Thursday 25, 2021, tagging it the height of acts of terror that seem to be gaining grounds in the State.

Imo PDP wonders why there are so many guns and gunmen in the society without any intervention by the government. It notes with chagrin and consternation that the security sector of Imo State has failed woefully to deliver on its mandate of protecting lives and property of Imo people. That situation encourages the Party to call out Governor Uzodinma as the constitutional Chief Security Officer of the State to wake up and intervene appropriately to forestall further escalation of insecurity in the State.

The further stated “Our Party frowns strongly at Governor Uzodinma’s recent claim of responsibility for unnecessarily inviting the military to perform an aerial and terrestrial show of force in the Orlu area of the State recently, causing avoidable losses of lives and property of Imo people, which should have been unnecessary had Governor Uzodinma lived up to the duties and responsibilities of his office, instead of making recourse to inviting the military into a momentary social unrest”

However , Imo PDP commiserates with families that have lost properties and loved ones owing to increase in insecurity in the State, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“We recognize that though the onus of provision of leadership and governance rests squarely on the Government of the day, but we urge Imo people to be vigilant and proactive on issues of security. Imo PDP therefore calls for a restoration and revitalization of vigilante groups in all communities to enhance the activities the security agencies, while urging citizens of the State to avail the security agencies useful information about any plans and moves to foment safety and security breaches anywhere in the State.”