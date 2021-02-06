From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has revealed that leaders of the party in Imo State have resolved to eschew bitterness and rancour to forestall losing future elections in the state.

He made this disclosure yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, after meeting with members of PDP National Reconciliatory Committee led by Rt Hon Austin Opara, a former deputy speaker, House of Representatives, who called on him.

Anyanwu, who represented Imo East senatorial zone between 2015 and 2019, expressed pain that members of the opposition had leveraged the misunderstanding in the PDP to thrive, appealing to aggrieved members to return home for a serious party business.

The former chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, explained further: “What brings crisis is when party leaders are not accorded the respect due to them. It is only a foolish child that tries to destroy his father’s home. Now that we are back again as one indivisible and indissoluble entity, all hands must be on deck to realise the core mandate of PDP, not only in Imo State, but Nigeria at large. Today, no one should see each other as an enemy, just like I will not see my brother, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, as an enemy or a stranger, because, our leaders have made it possible for all of us to unite again for a common goal.”

Senator Anyanwu urged aggrieved members of PDP to forgive and forget those that wronged them, adding that what remains paramount for any good party man was the success of his party rather than unstoppable war.

He said: “Every good party man should know when it is time to ceasefire and embrace peace. There is time for everything; hence, we cannot continue to sing the “war, war” song. As am speaking with you, there are no factional camps again; we should not respect camp(s), but respect the supremacy of our party. The only thing we have in Imo today is one PDP. This party belongs to all of us, and it will be foolish of any of us to destroy the good legacies the party has laid because of selfish interest. Everyone should come back to revive and revamp our identity. Tomorrow is pregnant and no one knows what it will deliver.”

He, therefore, admonished all PDP stakeholders to always respect party members no matter how lowly or highly placed, saying that peace and unity remain healthier for a party instead of disunity, rancour and acrimony.