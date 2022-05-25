From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has postponed its ongoing primary election for the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives and senatorial seats already slated for Wednesday.

State chairman of the party, Charles Ugwu had announced the postponement after it noticed delegates from Orsu Local Government part of the area did not show up.

The accreditation of the delegates according to our correspondent had commenced at about 5 pm. Thursday, 26 has been scheduled for a new date of the election.