From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has rejected the re-appointment of Mr Cyprian Akaolisa as Imo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

This is even as the party has pointed out that the re-appointed Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General is a non-lawyer having been suspended for five years by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) for alleged gross misconduct.

It would be recalled that Mr Akaolisa who was reappointed as commissioner for Justice and Attorney – General on Monday was among the twenty commissioners that were sacked by Governor Hope Uzodinma in May.

In a statement signed by Mr Ogubundu Nwadike, Publicity Secretary of the Party notes that the said Mr Akaolisa is the same person who was recently de-robed and barred from practising as a lawyer for five years by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) for violating set codes of ethics and conduct of the Legal Practitioners body.

The party further said , that it is also aware that the appeal by Mr. Akaolisa against his suspension from the Bar is still pending before the LPDC and that until his suspension is lifted by the LPDC that he is not qualified to occupy the position.

The statement reads in part:

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.