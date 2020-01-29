George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The leadership of the Imo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party has said the seat of the defectors would be declared vacant.

This is as just the party said that it would invoke the extant laws to ensure that the anomaly is corrected.

Recall that eight members of the state House of Assembly elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party defected to the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday.

Imo PDP legal adviser, Mr. Gerry Egemba who stated this said that the party would invoke the extant laws against the defectors, noting that they had no reason to defect to the APC.

He insisted that the action of the lawmakers was unlawful that the party was prepared to correct such an anomaly through the law.

“The defectors had no legal justification to leave the party, except for their personal interests. The law is on the party’s side to bring the concerned lawmakers to face the consequence of their action.”

Then he added: “If through the platform of a party, you got into the House, you cannot just leave without clearing with the party and without considering the consequences. You can’t defect if there is no crisis in the party.”