From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the wild spread electoral malpractices and violence that marred the Ngor Okpala State constituency election in Imo State at the weekend, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare its candidate, Jeff Nwachukwu, winner of the election and at the same time arrest all culprits behind the electoral malpractices, especially the abduction of the INEC ad hoc staff.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday, state chairman of the PDP, Charles Ugwu, alleged that APC with the help of some aides of governor Hope Uzodinma and top members of the party snatched ballot boxes and held hostage some staff of INEC during the election.

Ugwu further alleged that the ruling party was aided by the security agencies who he claimed helped to scare the electorates away as well as beat up its members.

He said, “in a brazen show of force, members of APC, including appointees of the Hope Uzodinma led government, APC members of the Imo State House of Assembly and House of Representatives, invaded Ngor Okpala with a combined team of the Police, Army, Navy, DSS, Uzodinmas militia group, Hopism Strike Force and over seventy buses of armed thugs to unleash terror on innocent voters in Ngor Okpala.

“In that orgy of violence, INEC staff, as well as PDP members and innocent voters, were kidnapped, while others were beaten to a pulp and left half-dead in their pool of blood. The Gestapo-like manner traversed Ngor Okpala from Umuowa, Umuneke, Imerienwe, Logara and continued to the rest of the wards, leaving in their trail, pain, anguish and destruction like an invading army.”