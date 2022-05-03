From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Charles Ugwu, has alleged that the party’s ward congresses held last Saturday were inconclusive.

He said the election panel from the national secretariat, Abuja came with incomplete result sheets and the result sheets for Ideato North/South were missing.

The chairman noted that inexplicable disappearance of the result sheets consequently raised a serious question about the integrity of the team from the national secretariat and indicated that the process was already obviously compromised.

Ugwu, who stated this during a press conference, yesterday, said the ad-hoc ward congresses was inconclusive as the result sheets were incomplete.

“In line with the provisions of our party constitution and guidelines for the conduct of primaries, the PDP in Imo State, on April 30, 2022 prepared and mobilised our members for congresses at the 305 electoral wards of the state. What, however, is to be noted is that the five-man electoral panel for the ward congress, sent by the PDP national secretariat to conduct the exercise did not come with the complete result sheets. Meanwhile, the exercise had almost been concluded in most wards where the option of consensus or harmonisation was reached.

“It is curious to note that out of the 27 local government areas, result sheets displayed by the panel were 25 – for 25 councils. While those of Ideato North and South could not be found and there was no explanation as to their disappearance.”