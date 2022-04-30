From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

There is crisis at the secretariat of Imo state Peoples Democratic party as the members of the panel from the Abuja who had come to organised the ward Congress are being held hostage by angry youths of the party.

Recall that the major opposition party held its ward congresses across the country to elect those that delegates that would vote in the coming primary elections this to choose the candidates of the party .

But trouble has said to have started when it was discovered that the panel members had no result sheets with which to enter the results .

When confronted by enraged youths of the party the panel members said that the results sheet were collected from them by the National Secretary of the party ,Senator Samuel Anyanwu and as a result the youths have vowed not to let go of the panel members until the result sheets are produced .

They youths alleged that the game plan is to deny the people their right of choosing their candidates for the election and insisted that they would allow results to be written in Abuja.

One of the party officials , Collins Opuruzor who confirmed the situation said that they are still waiting for the result sheets for results of the ward congress to entered before sending same to Abuja.