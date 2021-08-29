From George Onyejiuwa ,Owerri

The Imo state Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has dissociated itself from the fake news on Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The party also call on security agencies to investigate those behind the of the fake news and bring them to book .

It would be recalled that a controversial headline with a title :Shocking: Uzodinma Declares Free Marriage For Fulani Settlers And Imo Ladies”, as was purportedly published by ThisDay newspaper on Friday, August 27, 2021.

However, The newspaper has since disclaimed the report as fake and not emanating from its stable.

The Imo PDP in a statement by state publicity secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike, yesterday dissociated itself ,members , leaders and media operatives of the party of any involvement in the malicious publication to blackmail governor Hope Uzodimma.

However, the party notes that latest media stunt may not be altogether a diversionary tactics of diverting public attention from the failure of the current administration to provide good governance .

The statement which read in part : “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State hereby vehemently dissociates itself, its leaders, members and media operatives from having hands in the controversial newspaper banner headline: “Shocking: Uzodinma Declares Free Marriage For Fulani Settlers And Imo Ladies”, as was purportedly published by ThisDay newspaper on Friday, August 27, 2021. The newspaper has since disclaimed the report as fake and not emanating from their stable.

Continuing , “Our Party feels strongly libelled, maligned and defamed by the statements and insinuations from certain quarters that the bad press was the handiwork of the PDP in Imo State. We are indeed strongly considering suing persons that may state that PDP is behind the malicious propaganda and blackmail stunt against the person of Governor Hope Uzodinma and his regime.

In fact, our Party proposes that just as ThisDay newspaper urged the relevant law enforcement agencies to unravel the culprits of the bad press and bring them to book, Imo PDP charges the appropriate security agencies to expose the orchestrators and perpetrators of that crime and bring them to justice.”

It further read : “Imo PDP feels that the current propaganda and blackmail stunt of “Uzodinma, Fulani settlers and free marriage”, coming at the peak of the recent very worrisome utterances by Governor Uzodinma on national television, coupled with the established failure of the State, smacks of a distraction created to divert the attention of people from the multiple, self-indicting false statements, and bad decisions and actions made by the governor, in which he swore that Imo State did not have an anti-open grazing law, and that the sit-at-home order was not being complied with by the people of the State; two claims which were false.

In addition to attacking itself to draw sympathy from the members of the public, there is this age-long hard-bent by the Uzodinma regime to castigate and ridicule PDP, with the aim of bringing the Party, its leaders and members to disrepute at all times. And one weapon with which they have repeatedly done that is by peddling falsehood, propaganda and blackmail against PDP.”