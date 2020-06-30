George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Angry Imo pensioners on Tuesday threatened to hand down a 7-day ultimatum to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma for the payment of four months pension arrears.

The protesters threatened to occupy the Government House should the Governor fail to pay them at the expiration of their ultimatum.

The pensioners, who blocked the main gate of the Imo State Government House in protest over the non-payment of their pensions, chanted solidarity songs in spite of the heavy presence of armed security agents

Speaking to journalists, Nze Morris Amaechi, secretary of the Pension Intervention Committee of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Imo State Chapter, said: ‘We the Imo pensioners are here again to tell Governor Hope Uzodina to pay us our money. It is our money and it is not a gift. Last week Tuesday, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, said that we will be paid last Friday but the Commissioner for Information later said on the radio that the government is not owing any pensioners. It is when we knew that it a game by the state governor.’

‘We are giving Governor Hope Uzodinma 7-days to paid our four months arrears and if we are not paid he should expect us,’ he warned.

Chief Ohanaeje Ike, Chairman of the Union’s Pensions Intervention Committee, warned that should they not receive their pensions before next Tuesday, the protesters will occupy the Government House.

‘If we don’t receive our pensions before Tuesday next week we are going to occupy this Government House,’ he said.